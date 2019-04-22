Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Polavaram project could submerge at least 3 TS villages’

According to Narasimha Rao, nearly 120 kilometres of area under the Godavari belt would be submerged under the project.

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM : “Once the Polavaram project is completed, Telangana is going to be critically affected. The villages of Bhadrachalam, Manuguru and Aswapuram could be submerged due to the project backwaters,” State Chief Engineer Narasimha Rao told media persons.

He was visiting the district on Sunday as part of a team of irrigation engineers, in order to observe the river Godavari and study the possible issues that could be posed by the prestigious Polavaram project . They also observed the Godavari river bank in the Bhadrachalam.

According to Narasimha Rao, nearly 120 kilometres of area under the Godavari belt would be submerged under the project. “After the works are completed, if the project maintains a water level of 36 lakh cusecs, Godavari is going to rise to the mark of 43 ft (first warning level) in Bhadrachalam,” he said. IIT professor Sasidhar, executive engineer Ramaprasad and DEE Ravishanker were also present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp