Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rights activists call for nation-wide protest for scrapping of UAPA

Stating that the Act was the most dark law, he said the activists, who were jailed under the Act cannot get bail for six months.

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

APCLC state secretary B Chittibabu speaking at a meeting organised demanding scrapping of UAPA at public library in Visakhapatnam on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC) State secretary B Chittibabu on Sunday called for a nationwide agitation demanding the scrapping of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).Addressing a meeting organised by UPA Raddukai Porata Committee, Visakhapatnam district unit demanding repeal of UAPA at public library here on Sunday, Chittibabu said governments were misusing the Act to suppress agitations against their policies. He said the Act, which was enacted to check terrorists and naxalites was being used against civil rights associations, tribals and agitators. 

Stating that the Act was the most dark law, he said the activists, who were jailed under the Act cannot get bail for six months. He said the Act was against the basic principles of the Constitution. Hence the Act should be scrapped immediately, Chittibabu demanded. Former IES officer EAS Sarma criticised the arrest of civil rights activists, intellectuals and tribals under the act and at least now the government should scrap the Act.

POW State leader Lakshmi demanded release of Professor Saibaba, Prashant Rahi, Hem Mishra who were arrested under the Act should be released immediately. She said the government should release all those who were arrested in various places under UAPA should be released.Representatives of several civil rights organisations and activists attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp