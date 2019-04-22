Rights activists call for nation-wide protest for scrapping of UAPA

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC) State secretary B Chittibabu on Sunday called for a nationwide agitation demanding the scrapping of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).Addressing a meeting organised by UPA Raddukai Porata Committee, Visakhapatnam district unit demanding repeal of UAPA at public library here on Sunday, Chittibabu said governments were misusing the Act to suppress agitations against their policies. He said the Act, which was enacted to check terrorists and naxalites was being used against civil rights associations, tribals and agitators.

Stating that the Act was the most dark law, he said the activists, who were jailed under the Act cannot get bail for six months. He said the Act was against the basic principles of the Constitution. Hence the Act should be scrapped immediately, Chittibabu demanded. Former IES officer EAS Sarma criticised the arrest of civil rights activists, intellectuals and tribals under the act and at least now the government should scrap the Act.

POW State leader Lakshmi demanded release of Professor Saibaba, Prashant Rahi, Hem Mishra who were arrested under the Act should be released immediately. She said the government should release all those who were arrested in various places under UAPA should be released.Representatives of several civil rights organisations and activists attended the meeting.