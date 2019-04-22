Saucer pits to quench wild animals’ thirst in Chittoor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a bid to save animals from succumbing to heat, forest officials have set up artificial saucer pits and cement rings and are filling them with drinking water in the reserve forest and Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary. The reserve forest and Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a wide variety of animals and plants.

Due to heat, several animals die of thirst every year. To avoid this, forest officials in Tirupati Wildlife Circle have decided to take precautionary steps. Chief Conservator of Forests Saravanan said the presence of saucer pits, cement rings, and fodder plants in Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary ensure that wildlife does not succumb to heat. “During this summer, the forest officials have built 88 saucer pits in Chittoor East, 70 in Tirupati and 40 in SV National Park. Other than saucer pits, cement rings and percolation tanks are also arranged,” he said.

Officials also undertaken a programme to take up wildlife calculations. Camera traps have been set up at the water bodies. In addition to this, the movement of wildlife and the population are also being recorded.

He said that the camera traps helped them decide if more water is needed and alert them in case of food or water scarcity. They are also marking the areas where they need to provide them and taking relevant action.

“These camera traps are not only useful to monitor movement of animals but also find poachers. We will take stringent action against anyone found hunting animals,” he said.Saravanan said that check-posts were constructed recently at Anjaneyapuram, Balapalli, Srikalahasti and Chittoor. “We have also installed CCTV cameras at the check-posts,” he added.

Camera traps

Forest personnel who constantly monitor the movement of animals with the help of camera traps take note of water scarcity. The camera traps which cover 50 meters help the authorities count the wild animals, besides keeping an eye on poachers