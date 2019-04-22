Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIT intensifies probe to nab IT Grids CEO

SIT officials have taken the issue seriously and intensified the search for Ashok.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking a serious view of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IT Grids India Private Limited D Ashok’s failure to appear before the authorities investigating into the data theft case despite court directive, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Telangana government has decided to take necessary action against him after obtaining legal opinion.

SIT officials have taken the issue seriously and intensified the search for Ashok. The investigators suspect that Ashok used some servers  operated by private persons and IT companies, apart from those of Google and Amazon, to store the data of the beneficiaries of various government schemes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The servers were being provided to Ashok for storing data on a rental basis. 

IT Grids chief’s   residence locked
The SIT officials have been keeping a close vigil on the movements of Ashok and his family members. His residence located in KPHB was locked down after the cases were transferred to the SIT. Earlier, the SIT had pasted the notices on the walls of his residence.

