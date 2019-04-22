Three killed in two road accidents

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons were killed in two road accidents in the district on Sunday. According to police, two persons died when their motorcycle hit a road divider at Dachepalli. The deceased were identified as Putta Jagadeesh Reddy (19) and Lota Balanagi Reddy (20) of Bethapudi village in Bapatla mandal.

The mishap occurred while the two youths were going to Hyderabad to get coaching for professional courses. A case was registered. In another mishap, G Hemalatha (27) was killed when two motorcycles collided at Etheru village in Bapatla mandal.

The mishap took place while she was going to attend the screening test for the post of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in Guntur. Her husband Kumar sustained injuries in the incident. He was admitted to hospital in Bapatla. The police registered a case.