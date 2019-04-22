Thunderstorms likely over next 2 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday.Over the past 24 hours, highest rainfall of 11 cm was recorded at Venkatagiri in Nellore district; 6 cm rainfall was recorded at Srungavarapukota and 5 cm rainfall was recorded at Merakamudidam in Vizianagaram district.

Kodur and Badvel in Kadapa district and Rolla in Anantapur district of Rayalaseema received an average of 3 cm rainfall each.Thunderstorms with wind speed between 50 and 60 kmph accompanied by lightning are likely in all the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts over the next 48 hours, according to Met department.

A warning has been issued by the Indian Metrological Department, especially for the people residing in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The thunderstorms are likely to be caused due to formation of a trough from cyclonic circulation that has developed close to north interior Karnataka and is spread over Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra.

According to sources in the Met department, a low pressure area is likely to be formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal southeast of Sri Lanka by around April 26 and is likely to intensify into a depression by April 28.