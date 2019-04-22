Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two held in student’s suicide case

According to IV Town police, the mobile phone of the deceased, which was collected at the crime scene, was unlocked.

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The IV Town police on Saturday night arrested former lecturer Ankur Kisle and his colleague Niranjan Patel for alleged involvement in the suspicious death case of a BTech student, S Jyotsna, who was found dead in house of their house on April 15.

According to IV Town police, the mobile phone of the deceased, which was collected at the crime scene, was unlocked. The police found several pictures of Ankur and Jyotsna, apart from many mobile conversations and messages. The police are yet to investigate deeper in the case to ascertain about their involvement.

It may be recalled that Jyostna was the former student of Ankur Kisle. She used to come to house of the lecturer at Akkayapalem. On April 15, Ankur reported to police that they are not aware of the suicide. He also said that it was Jyostna, who proposed to him many times which he had refused.

