18 from West Godavari stranded in Sri Lanka post blasts

By Express News Service

ELURU: At least 18 pilgrims from West Godavari district were stranded in Sri Lanka for the past two days after Easter Sunday bombings. The pilgrims are likely to return to their native places on Tuesday. They went to Sri Lanka on April 18 to visit various pilgrim places.

On Saturday night, they checked out of Shangri La Hotel, where blasts took place on Sunday morning.On Monday evening, the pilgrims could contact their relatives and informed them they are safe.