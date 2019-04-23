Home States Andhra Pradesh

18 from West Godavari stranded in Sri Lanka post blasts

The pilgrims went to Sri Lanka on April 18 to visit various pilgrim places and were to return on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd April 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

Police and forensic officials inspect a blast spot at the Shangri-la hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ELURU: At least 18 pilgrims from West Godavari district were stranded in Sri Lanka for the past two days after Easter Sunday bombings.  The pilgrims  are likely to return to their native places on Tuesday. They went to Sri Lanka on April 18 to visit various pilgrim places.

On Saturday night, they checked out of Shangri La Hotel, where blasts took place on Sunday morning.On Monday evening, the pilgrims could contact their relatives and informed them they are safe.

 

