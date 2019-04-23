Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu asks leaders to take up people’s problems

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Monday with party leaders including MPs, MLAs, and candidates on Monday. They were advised to visit their respective constituencies to know people’s problems and take up remedial measures by taking the same to the notice of the officials concerned and, if needed, the Election Commission (EC).

Naidu, who started the meeting after garlanding the statue of party founder NTR, said the State is facing nature’s ire, with heatwave conditions on one side and unseasonal rains on the other. “Horticulture crops, vegetable gardens in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur district have suffered damage due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms,” he pointed out.

He asked the party leaders not to slacken off because elections are over and urged them to visit their respective constituencies in next 40 days to lend a helping hand to those affected by unseasonal rains. “Enumerate the losses and take the same to the notice of the officials,” he said.

According to Naidu, the drinking water problem is acute in 3,500 villages. As many as 3,494 tankers are making 15,072 trips every day to supply water. As many as 1,671 tankers are supplying water in Chittoor district and 440 in Ananatapur, he said.

“Identify those places where the drinking water problem is acute and make arrangements to supply drinking water there,” he said and suggested them to use Jalavani call centre effectively. Party MLAs were also asked to set up drinking water kiosks.

On the occasion, he stressed the need for effective implementation of the summer action plan, fodder management, and TMR distribution and drinking water for cattle. He felt that due to the election code, the day-to-day administration in the State should not suffer. Party sources said that Naidu also took stock of what happened on the election day and after polling, voting trend, the functioning of EVMs, EC’s attitude and comments of the Opposition leaders.

Earlier in the day, he participated in Bhagiratha Jayanthi celebrations at Praja Vedika and said with the inspiration of Bhagiratha, the TDP government has been striving to complete various irrigation projects at the earliest. He said in the last five years, 23 projects were completed and 22 projects are under progress. In all, 69 projects works are going on a priority basis and of them, 14 are new ones.Around 70 per cent of Polavaram project works were completed, he added.

Naidu to seek votes for Congress-NCP candidates in Mumbai today

Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who was busy canvassing for Congress-JDS candidates in Karnataka and Congress-DMK candidates in Tamil Nadu, will go to Mumbai on Tuesday to campaign for Congress-NCP candidates. In Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he canvassed in areas where Telugu people were living in considerable number. There are a significant number of Telugu people in Mumbai also.