Andhra Pradesh HC sends notices to state HRD minister and Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: High Court of Judicature of Andhra Pradesh at Amaravati on Monday served notices on secretary municipal administration R Karikala Valavan, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner M Harinarayan, Akkineni Kalasagar Ponnada Mohan Rao, Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao and former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad in a contempt case filed by social activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana with regard to installation of statues of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Hari Krishna and Dasari Narayana Rao on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam in violation of the 2018 order by Supreme Court. Satyanarayana had earlier filed a PIL against the installation of the statues.