Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC sends notices to state HRD minister and Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

Social activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana had filed a contempt case with regard to installation of statues of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court | Express Photo Service

Andhra Pradesh High Court | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: High Court of Judicature of Andhra Pradesh at Amaravati on Monday served notices on secretary municipal administration R Karikala Valavan, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner M Harinarayan, Akkineni Kalasagar  Ponnada Mohan Rao, Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao and former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad in a contempt case filed by social activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana with regard to installation of statues of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Hari Krishna and Dasari Narayana Rao on Beach Road in  Visakhapatnam in violation of the 2018 order by Supreme Court. Satyanarayana had earlier filed a PIL against the installation of the statues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Ganta Srinivas Rao Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad Akkineni Nageswara Rao statue High Court of Judicature of Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp