Andhra Pradesh: Vacant site owners in Guntur to get ‘Swachh’ notices

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has said notices will be issued to owners of vacant sites in the city within two days asking them to keep the places clean.Holding a review meeting with the officials of sanitary and health departments here on Monday, he said the owners should ensure that the vacant sites do not turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Emphasis should be laid on cleanliness in the city to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases. The GMC officials should create an awareness among people about keeping their surroundings clean. After issuing notices, the GMC officials would inspect the vacant sites and impose fine on the owners if they failed to comply with the directive by the end of May. The GMC would also focus on maintenance of underground drainage in the city to prevent choking and overflowing of drain water on roads, he said.

The Health Department should come up with a plan of action to prevent seasonal diseases in the city during the monsoon, the GMC Commissioner said.