Class 6-10 language textbooks in Andhra Pradesh to get digital links from next academic year  

Published: 23rd April 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has decided to include QR codes in the language textbooks of class 6 to 10 students. The QR codes were introduced in the non-languages textbooks of class 6 to 10 students in the last academic year (2018-19).

Simple assessment tests will be incorporated at the end of every chapter through QR code. Students can scan it and answer the questions and share their scores on social media platforms.At present, the School Education department has been incorporating QR codes in textbooks for class 6 to 10 students with the technical support of the Central Square Foundation and Nandan Nilekani’s EkStep Foundation.

As part of the QR initiative, digital links would be printed at the end of each chapter to help students get additional information of the subject. The QR code will help the students access digital material related to that particular concept, which could be a short video lecture or tutorial or a customised content. For example, in a Physics textbook, in the functioning of pendulum, there would be a QR code printed at the end of the chapter.

Scanning the QR code will lead to the video content of the functioning of pendulum, various formulae and other details.In fact, the school education department initially thought of bringing QR codes only for the class VIII students for last academic year (2018-19). But later, the officials included QR codes in the non-language textbooks of class 6 to 10 students.  

As this initiative received good response, the officials have decided to include QR codes in Telugu, English and Hindi textbooks. Officials think that QR codes will help the students speak the particular language with the help of videos, lectures and other related online content.    

Speaking to TNIE, K Sandhya Rani, Commissioner of School Education, said, “The idea behind the project is to give more information to the students in a simple way. The QR code initiative is a big hit. Now we wanted to review the content and improvise it.”

“As of now, QR codes were incorporated in non-language textbooks. From the coming academic year (2019-20), language textbooks will also have QR codes. We are also incorporating simple assessment tests at the end of every lesson. With integrating the digital links, they can simply scan and access the online material. We don’t want to restrict the children to learn only with those few examples that the textbook offer,” the Commissioner said.

