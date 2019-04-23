Karur Vysya Bank branch inaugurated in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Karur Vysya Bank Limited opened its 779th branch at Pattabhipuram near IOCL petrol pump lane in Guntur on Monday.The branch was inaugurated at by BTC Private Limited managing director Bommidala Srikrishna Murthy. Landlady of the bank premises, Kande Venkataravamma lighted the lamp of Goddess Gayathri whereas ML Group of Companies director Maddi Venkateswara Rao inaugurated the safe room and Chalapathi Educational Society president Yalamanchili Veeranjaneyulu inaugurated the ATM.