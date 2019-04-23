TDP government flouting rules: YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana on Monday said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu diverted funds flouting the rules. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday Satyanarayana said about Rs 60,000 crore was spent without budgetary sanctions.

He said Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam was looking into the details of financial allocations. However, TDP ministers were stating that the chief secretary cannot question government decision. He said finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was trying to defend the government’s action. He said the Naidu government in the last five years had secured over Rs 2 lakh crore loans.