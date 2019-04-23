Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance raids in Andhra Pradesh reveal flouting of all norms by mineral water plants

It was learnt that the plants were not ensuring proper hygiene in supply of drinking water.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vigilance officials raiding a mineral water plant in Guntur on Monday

Vigilance officials raiding a mineral water plant in Guntur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted raids on mineral water plants in the city on Monday and found that they were not maintaining proper hygiene in supply of drinking water.

Officials of Food Safety and  Legal Metrology departments also participated in the raids conducted under the aegis of Vigilance and Enforcement Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari. ‘Healthy Drops’ unit in RTC Complex run by Raghuveer Enterprises and water plants at other places were raided.  It was also found that the mineral water plants were violating the norms of  Andhra Pradesh Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA). The water supplied by most of the plants did not have certification of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Some of the water plants did not have proper licence to run the units. The norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) were also being violated by the mineral water plants. Sobha Manjari said some plants did not obtain any licence from the Guntur Municipal Corporation to run the units. The Food Safety officials collected six water samples from the plants and sent them to lab for analysis. Inspector N Satyanarayana, Forest Range Officer V Sreeramulu and others also participated in the raids.

Andhra pradesh Legal Metrology department Andhra Pradesh Food Safety department Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement Department Andhra Pradesh mineral water plants Guntur raids Guntur Municipal Corporation

