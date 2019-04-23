Woman in coma after being sexually assaulted by husband in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a shocking incident, a woman slipped into coma after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and thrashed on Sunday night by her husband on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Chittoor.

She was found lying in a pool of blood on Monday morning and being treated in the hospital.The 32-year-old woman from Yadamari mandal of the district had come to the hospital three days ago for the treatment of her 10-year-old daughter who was suffering from high fever. Her four-year-old daughter had also accompanied her, while the victim’s other two children, aged 12 and 17, were at home.

According to the police, the woman’s husband came to the hospital on Sunday evening and, after spending some time with the children, started pestering her for sex. The accused wanted his wife to come to the first floor of the hospital that houses rooms for outpatients.

As the woman resisted his attempt, the accused left the premises and returned completely drunk around 10.45 pm. He allegedly forcibly took his wife to the first floor, which was the last time when she was seen with her ailing daughter.

On Monday morning, attendants of other patients inquired with the girl about her mother.As her sister was also crying out of hunger, the hospital authorities were approached. The woman’s kids told the authorities that their father had forcibly taken away their mother to the first floor.

The woman was found around 11.30 am in a serious condition, with her clothes torn apart and injuries all over her body. She was shifted to the ICU and her two children were being taken care of by attendants of other patients.

Chittoor One Town Circle Inspector T Sridhar said the accused, who claimed that he had no idea about the entire incident, was nabbed. Cases of sexual assault and attempt to murder were registered against him and investigation is underway.