Andhra Pradesh: Two held for robbing elderly woman of gold chain in Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Tenali police arrested two persons for snatching gold ornaments from an elderly woman after spraying sedative on her. The duo were working as a lab technician and an ayah in a hospital. They planned to rob gold ornaments from the mother of hospital doctor by spraying sedative on the face of the woman.

According to Tenali SI Anjaiah, Ch Swathi and A Anil snatched the gold chain from K Koteswaramma (70) at Ganganammapet in Tenali on Monday. The duo went to her house when she was alone and asked for some drinking water.

While Koteswaramma was bringing water, the duo forcibly snatched gold chain from her neck. After hearing Koteswaramma’s cries for help, the neighbours caught the duo and handed them over to police.

Modus operandi

The duo went to the victim’s house when she was alone and asked for some drinking water.While Koteswaramma was bringing water, the duo snatched gold chain from her neck.