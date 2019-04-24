Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana for inquiry against CM Chandrababu Naidu

Kanna alleged that Naidu holds interactive sessions with the Collectors and then finds fault with the election process due to malfunctioning of EVMs.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded an inquiry against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who he alleged, holds interactive sessions with the Collectors and then finds fault with the election process due to malfunctioning of EVMs and then urges the Election Commission to take up the issue seriously.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that he would submit a representation to Election Commission demanding an inquiry against Naidu. He also alleged that the CM has made derogatory comments against other party leaders. Kanna lamented that he demanded an inquiry into illegal supply of liquor and money during the elections in the State, but the Election Commission had been negligent to conduct probe. He alleged that the Election Commission had totally failed to conduct inquiry into complaints lodged by BJP.

