Cops to give receipts for complaints in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu has directed the police officials to issue electronic receipts for complaints lodged by the victims.The SP inaugurated a six-day training programme on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) here on Tuesday.

He asked the officials to upload all the details on CCTNS.He asked the officials to follow standard operating procedure to detect cases. He instructed the police to take stern action against cricket betting, drugs and other unlawful activities.