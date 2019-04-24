Election Commission working at YSRC’s behest: AP Assembly Speaker KSP Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is working on the directions of YSR Congress (YSRC) MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at Sattenapalli on Tuesday, he alleged that there were no strict restrictions imposed on the Union government and Telangana State but, the EC appeared to be implementing strict restrictions on AP, thereby showing bias.

He claimed that the EC was following the directions of Vijayasai Reddy which was a big threat to democracy and lamented that the present days were “black days” for the State.He alleged that the EC was trying to run the government through Chief Secretary, which he said, was not good for democracy. He alleged that many violent incidents were registered in the State for the first time during the elections.

He said that he didn’t fear facing the case in connection with the Inumetla village incident filed by the police. The Rajupalem police had registered a case against the Speaker and 21 others over the allegations of capturing a polling booth at Inumetla on April 11.

According to the complaint, TD leaders led by Kodela allegedly entered a polling booth at 9.30 am on April 11 and closed the doors for 45 minutes to intimidate the voters. Kodela also alleged that YSRC candidate Ambati Rambabu might not be visible to the people of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency after counting of votes was over.