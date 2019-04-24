Home States Andhra Pradesh

Interns to infuse fresh ideas to boost tourism in Andhra Pradesh

As part of the initiative, a 10-day pilot project with the students of Symbiosis School of Photography (SSP) has started from April 22 onwards.

School students

Representational image. | PTI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) is offering internships to students and photographers who have taken up tourism courses to get fresh ideas from the younger generation to promote tourism. As part of the initiative, a 10-day pilot project with the students of Symbiosis School of Photography (SSP) has started from April 22 onwards. The internship has been offered to five SSP students under which they are expected to come up with at least 10 photographs along with documentaries of three minutes each.

Also, the students are told to make a photo repository demonstrating various artistic, cultural and geographical aspects of Vijayawada. The students are being guided by a technician, a professor, SSP director and an instructor from APTA. “The two main objectives of the project are to provide internship and first hand experience to students and to promote the state’s tourism circuits as well as the relatively virgin and potential tourists spots in the state,” said APTA Capacity Building assistant director Lajwanti Naidu. “Students have to bring all their necessary equipments including cameras, drones, tripods and necessary permissions to shoot would be provided to them,” she added.

As part of the internship, students will spend two days each at five locations Berm Park, Bhawani Island, Surya Lanka, Lepakshi and Gandikota. Speaking with TNIE, one of the students Rudresh said, “We want to give a really different portrait of Vijayawada through our photos and documentaries. This is really a good initiative and is beneficial for both us and for the tourism sector of Andhra Pradesh.”

