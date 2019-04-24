Home States Andhra Pradesh

Land sharks occupy government land during poll process in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh

Several acres of land worth over Rs 400 crore has been grabbed in Srikakulam.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Illegal constructions on the banks of Dola tank at LN Peta Junction

Illegal constructions on the banks of Dola tank at LN Peta Junction | express

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Taking advantage of the general elections as the police and the official machinery was busy with election duties, land grabbers had a field day occupying several acres of government land worth Rs 100 crore at Dola tank at LN Peta Junction. Although revenue officials filed a complaint against the occupation of government land with the local police station, land sharks started construction of buildings ignoring the officials’ warning. Under the pressure of the officials, the land grabbers stopped the constructions, but only temporarily.

After announcement of poll schedule, they resumed construction activity again. As the occupied lands are adjacent to the main road, they are constructing the commercial buildings with a view to get high rents. One of the land grabbers, K Harish constructed a building on the occupied land and leased it to Andhra Bank.

Similarly another person occupied a bus shelter to construct a building. Witnessing several land occupiers constructing commercial buildings and earning high returns in the form of rents on the bank of the Dola tank, others started occupying the land and started constructing buildings.

According to village sources, a cent (a measurement) of land on the banks of Dola tank ranges between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in the market. The total extent of land of Dola tank is 11.5 acres. Out of the 11.5 acres, land grabbers occupied more than 10 acres.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Although the land is under the control of irrigation officials, they didn’t take any action against the occupiers. Although revenue officials had initiated action, that didn’t work out as they were largely confined to oral threats and filing cases with the local police station. They made several attempts to demolish the illegal constructions, but to avail.  

On the reports published in TNIE about the occupation of government land at LN Peta Junction, District Joint Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu visited the site on February 22 and instructed the officials to take action against the land sharks. Not giving two hoots to the warnings of the JC, the land grabber started constructing the buildings again after a few days.

When contacted, LN Peta tahsildar JB Jaya Laxmi said they warned the land sharks several times and even seized the tools used in construction of buildings.  She also said they filed cases against the land grabbers with the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srikakulam land grabbing Andhra Pradesh government land grabbing 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp