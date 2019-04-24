Home States Andhra Pradesh

Must ensure environmental conservation: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Subramanyam said that the mining department also has to ensure environmental conservation.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has said the duty of the mining department is not just to ensure revenue to the State, but also to ensure environmental conservation. Addressing annual review meeting with Geological Survey of India on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for adhering to the rules and regulations. He requested GSI to find a permanent remedy for rocks slides in Tirumala and Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

GSI additional director general M Sridhar explained the progress in mining survey in the State. He said GSI has identified Rs 2,470 crore worth gold ore deposits at Chinguru Gunta of Chittoor district.  He said GSI is extending technical expertise to the ongoing irrigation projects in the State. On the occasion, a book Glimpses of GSI Activities in Andhra Pradesh brought out by GSI was released by Chief Secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyam Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Andhra Pradesh environmental conservation Geological Survey of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp