Must ensure environmental conservation: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has said the duty of the mining department is not just to ensure revenue to the State, but also to ensure environmental conservation. Addressing annual review meeting with Geological Survey of India on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for adhering to the rules and regulations. He requested GSI to find a permanent remedy for rocks slides in Tirumala and Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

GSI additional director general M Sridhar explained the progress in mining survey in the State. He said GSI has identified Rs 2,470 crore worth gold ore deposits at Chinguru Gunta of Chittoor district. He said GSI is extending technical expertise to the ongoing irrigation projects in the State. On the occasion, a book Glimpses of GSI Activities in Andhra Pradesh brought out by GSI was released by Chief Secretary.