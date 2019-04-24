Officials restore power supply to two villages in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Responding to the news item ‘Two villages in Prakasam district in darkness’ published in these columns on 23.4.2019, the power utilities officials swung into action and restored the power supply to Gottipadiya and Akkacheruvu villages in Markapuram mandal on Tuesday.

Markapuram assistant divisional engineer Bala Ankaiah and other officials rushed to the villages to speed up power restoration works. “The villages are situated between two hills and a total of seven 33 kv line poles and two 11 kv line poles were uprooted. With our staff and the help of villagers, we could erect the lines and restore power supply to the villages,’’ the assistant divisional engineer told Express after the restoration works. Altogether, 39 insulators have to be fixed on the 33 kv lines.

Unseasonal rains accompanied by heavy winds uprooted the power lines disrupting the power supply to Gottipadiya and Akkacheruvu villages five days ago.