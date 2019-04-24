Speed up recarpeting of roads: Guntur Municipal Corporation chief

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has directed the engineering officials to expedite recarpeting of roads.

The GMC chief along with engineers of Public Health and Municipal Engineering department inspected the recarpeting works in the city. He directed the officials to take up road works after completion of underground drainage works.

He asked the officials to take measurements of width and length of the roads before laying them. He instructed the contractors to give pipeline connection to every household. Shapoorji and Pallonji project director Ch Ramesh said they are planning to give 4,000 connections.Public Health DE M Govindaiah said roads to the length of 70 km were laid so far in the city.