Thunderstorm predicted for next 24 hours over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm with gusty winds at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph and lightning will continue for another 24 hours over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In the last 24 hours, isolated rains occurred over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema region. Around 4 cm rain was received at Addanki in Prakasam, 3 cm at Udayagiri, Rapur and Venkatagiri in Nellore district. In Rayalaseema, 4 cm rain received at Rajampet and Chinnamandem in Kadapa district.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area is likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around April 25 and may intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours.

Searing heat