Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘4 CCTV cameras stopped working at ANU’

TDP nominees complain to poll officials, snag attributed to interruption in power supply to strongroom, rectified

Published: 25th April 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP candidates from Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies Md Naseer and Maddali Giridhar filed a complaint with the poll officials alleging that four CCTV cameras had stopped working at the strongrooms in Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), where the EVMs were kept.

The strongroom is under CCTV surveillance and the camera feed through an app is uploaded to a device with the candidates so that they could also monitor the proceedings. Further a person representing each candidate can keep vigil outside the strongroom.

The representatives of candidates informed about the interruptions in the coverage of the CCTV cameras in the strongrooms of Acharya Nagarjuna University on Tuesday. 
On receiving the information, the two TDP candidates rushed to the ANU and lodged complaint with the officials concerned. They demanded that foolproof arrangements be made for continuous working of surveillance cameras for the safety of EVMs.

They also contacted the returning officer, AVNS Murthy, over phone and informed him about the issue, but Murthy said that he had no information in this regard. The candidates further contacted the police officials to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the technicians reached the spot as per the directions of Collectorate officials and conducted repair works. The officials informed that power supply was interrupted in the strongroom so the CCTV cameras stopped for about an hour and assured to provide uninterrupted power supply in future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp