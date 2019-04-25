‘4 CCTV cameras stopped working at ANU’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP candidates from Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies Md Naseer and Maddali Giridhar filed a complaint with the poll officials alleging that four CCTV cameras had stopped working at the strongrooms in Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), where the EVMs were kept.

The strongroom is under CCTV surveillance and the camera feed through an app is uploaded to a device with the candidates so that they could also monitor the proceedings. Further a person representing each candidate can keep vigil outside the strongroom.

The representatives of candidates informed about the interruptions in the coverage of the CCTV cameras in the strongrooms of Acharya Nagarjuna University on Tuesday.

On receiving the information, the two TDP candidates rushed to the ANU and lodged complaint with the officials concerned. They demanded that foolproof arrangements be made for continuous working of surveillance cameras for the safety of EVMs.

They also contacted the returning officer, AVNS Murthy, over phone and informed him about the issue, but Murthy said that he had no information in this regard. The candidates further contacted the police officials to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the technicians reached the spot as per the directions of Collectorate officials and conducted repair works. The officials informed that power supply was interrupted in the strongroom so the CCTV cameras stopped for about an hour and assured to provide uninterrupted power supply in future.