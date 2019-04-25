6-year-old boy abducted in Macherla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 6-year-old boy was abducted from Macherla in Guntur district. Macherla CI MV Subba Rao said Bhukya Sai Sathvik alias Siddhu was abducted by an unidentified miscreant while he was playing with other children at the primary school in Nehru Nagar on Monday.

His father Venkateswarlu Naik lodged a missing complaint with police on Tuesday. During investigation, the police came to know that the miscreant wearing red shirt boarded Macherla - Guntur passenger train on Wednesday.

The Government Railway Police who examined the footage of CCTV cameras at the railway station in Guntur, identified the miscreant carrying the boy on his shoulders and launched a search operation to rescue Siddhu.

Circle Inspector Subba Rao said special teams were formed to nab the abductor.