Couple attacked, robbed of gold

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two unidentified miscreants attacked a couple and decamped with gold ornaments and cash at Vennadevi village in Sattenapalli mandal on Tuesday night.

Sattenapalli rural SI M Pattabhi Sitaramaiah said the miscreants entered the house of Bongu Venkatesh, a toddy tapper. When Venkatesh and his wife Mangamma woke up and resisted them, the duo tied the couple to a cot with a rope.

Later, they beat the couple witch sticks. Despite the cries for help by the couple, the miscreants continued to attack them. Later, they extorted two tolas of gold ornaments and `2,000 cash from the couple at knife point and left the house. The couple sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The couple who hail from Nalgonda district in Telangana, migrated to Sattenapalli mandal four months ago and started selling toddy for a living. Based on a complaint lodged by Venkatesh, Sattenapalli rural police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the thieves.