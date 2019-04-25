Home States Andhra Pradesh

Engg student held, gold worth Rs 6.6 L recovered

The Central Crime Station police on Wednesday arrested an engineering student and recovered gold ornaments worth `6.6 lakh from him.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Central Crime Station police on Wednesday arrested an engineering student and recovered gold ornaments worth `6.6 lakh from him.

According to the CCS police, Nadendla Venkata Subbaiah, a BTech third year student, stole the gold ornaments from the house of his relative M Rama Kumari on March 11 by using duplicate keys. He resorted to commit the theft to meet his monetary needs as he was addicted to vices. After stealing the original key from the house owner, he made a duplicate key to commit the theft. 

He entered the locked house by using the duplicate key and decamped with 220 grams of yellow metal, including gold chains, bangles, bracelet and ear rings. Silver items were also stolen from the house. 
During the case investigation, the clues team found that the accused used the duplicate key to enter the house. Venkata Subbaiah was apprehended at the Market Centre in the city. 

SP Ch Vijaya Rao and Additional SP S Raghava appreciated the efforts of CCS DSP Ch Sowjanya, Inspectors B Moses Paul and Ch V Seshaiah, Old Guntur CI S Srinivasa Rao, SI Ameer and ASI A Koteswara Rao for cracking the theft case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp