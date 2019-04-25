Engg student held, gold worth Rs 6.6 L recovered

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Central Crime Station police on Wednesday arrested an engineering student and recovered gold ornaments worth `6.6 lakh from him.

According to the CCS police, Nadendla Venkata Subbaiah, a BTech third year student, stole the gold ornaments from the house of his relative M Rama Kumari on March 11 by using duplicate keys. He resorted to commit the theft to meet his monetary needs as he was addicted to vices. After stealing the original key from the house owner, he made a duplicate key to commit the theft.

He entered the locked house by using the duplicate key and decamped with 220 grams of yellow metal, including gold chains, bangles, bracelet and ear rings. Silver items were also stolen from the house.

During the case investigation, the clues team found that the accused used the duplicate key to enter the house. Venkata Subbaiah was apprehended at the Market Centre in the city.

SP Ch Vijaya Rao and Additional SP S Raghava appreciated the efforts of CCS DSP Ch Sowjanya, Inspectors B Moses Paul and Ch V Seshaiah, Old Guntur CI S Srinivasa Rao, SI Ameer and ASI A Koteswara Rao for cracking the theft case.