Many anomalies found in Vigilance and Enforcement Department raids in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Vigilance and Enforcement Department has continued raids for the third consecutive day in the city. As on earlier occasions, it found irregularities in hotels, mineral water plants and midday meal scheme during checks carried out in Guntur.

The team, led by Vigilance and Enforcement Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari, found insufficient food served to children. Supply of eggs was completely stopped in the midday meal at Perecherla, Medikonduru and Tadikonda. The organisers of mid-day meal were not properly maintaining stock registers, concerned officers were not inspecting the centres.

Further, they found unhygienic conditions in the hotels and water plants in Guntur city. The officials conducted raids on four water units on Wednesday and found sale of substandard packaged drinking water. The plants were running without any licence. Water samples were collected and sent for analysis.

Further, the team conducted surprise checks at two ice cream manufacturing units of Balaji Dairy Milk Products and Tasty Pure and Fresh situated at Vengaiah Nagar in Guntur. The officers found several irregularities and the organisers were making ice cream products without any licence obtained from the Food Safety and Industries departments. They found colour and other additives including essence, which were used well past their expiry dates. The units were also using rusted freezers and manufacturing the products with milk powder instead of milk. They collected three samples, which were sent for analysis. Ice cream products worth `3 lakh were seized in the raids.