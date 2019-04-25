Traffic rule violators given novel punishment

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla has displayed out-of-the-box thinking and have come up with social-service punishment to effectively curb violations of traffic rules, including bikers talking on mobile phone while driving and triple riding on a bike etc.

About 50 motorists were found violating traffic norms in a recently conducted raid. The Joint Collector made all the 50 rule breakers serve duties as traffic policemen enforcing the very rules they broke at 10 main junctions in the city on Wednesday. The 50 were seen standing at the junctions holding placards on which traffic rules were written.

The Joint Collector said that the innovative way of punishment would help all dissuade themselves from using mobiles while driving. He said that the bike riders were violating traffic norms despite police imposing fines to curb such activities. Now, this innovative way of punishment would help straighten them out. He further said that this new way of punishing errant drivers should be seen from a positive angle of serving the society as there is nothing derogatory in it.

He said that 947 people died in 2,200 road accidents in Guntur district in 2018 and most of them were youth. About 2,300 people were injured in the accidents. Therefore, it was imperative for the people to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.

The Joint Collector interacted with the youths as they did their traffic duty. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Rajaratnam, traffic DSP K Supraja and others were present.