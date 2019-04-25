Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman threatens to bomb bank, arrested

Anakapalle police on Wednesday arrested a woman for threatening to blow up a Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank branch.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle police on Wednesday arrested a woman for threatening to blow up a Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank branch. The arrested woman, R Veera Sivaranjini, a resident of Seethanagaram village of Anakapalle mandal, works for ‘Velugu’.

Sivaranjini had sent messages to Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan  Reddy, bank manager Kiran Kumar and 16 others, including  local MLAs,  Guntur SP, on April 19, threatening to plant a bomb in the bank and blow it up.  

Frustrated over alleged delay in releasing funds to the beneficiaries of the ‘Velugu’ programme, the woman reportedly resorted to this blackmailing tactic. 

According to Anakapalle DSP SVV Prasada Rao, the woman intended to create a sensation by threatening to take revenge on the bank for delay in releasing funds. 

Sivaranjini reportedly handles about 35 clusters that have a number of beneficiaries. The beneficiaries have not been  receiving scheme amounts due to non-payment of previous loans. 

As part of her elaborate plan to threaten bank officials, Sivaranjini allegedly stole a SIM card from her friend’s house and bought a new mobile phone by furnishing wrong address proof. After this, she sent messages to the CM, Opposition party leader, branch manager and others and decided to dispose of the phone. 

Police booked cases against Sivaranjini under various sections of the IT Act and IPC for theft and forgery. The woman will be produced in court on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grameena Vikas Bank branch Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp