Woman threatens to bomb bank, arrested

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle police on Wednesday arrested a woman for threatening to blow up a Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank branch. The arrested woman, R Veera Sivaranjini, a resident of Seethanagaram village of Anakapalle mandal, works for ‘Velugu’.

Sivaranjini had sent messages to Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, bank manager Kiran Kumar and 16 others, including local MLAs, Guntur SP, on April 19, threatening to plant a bomb in the bank and blow it up.

Frustrated over alleged delay in releasing funds to the beneficiaries of the ‘Velugu’ programme, the woman reportedly resorted to this blackmailing tactic.

According to Anakapalle DSP SVV Prasada Rao, the woman intended to create a sensation by threatening to take revenge on the bank for delay in releasing funds.

Sivaranjini reportedly handles about 35 clusters that have a number of beneficiaries. The beneficiaries have not been receiving scheme amounts due to non-payment of previous loans.

As part of her elaborate plan to threaten bank officials, Sivaranjini allegedly stole a SIM card from her friend’s house and bought a new mobile phone by furnishing wrong address proof. After this, she sent messages to the CM, Opposition party leader, branch manager and others and decided to dispose of the phone.

Police booked cases against Sivaranjini under various sections of the IT Act and IPC for theft and forgery. The woman will be produced in court on Thursday.