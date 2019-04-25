Youth impersonates MSK, dupes 2 firms

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bodumuri Nagaraju of Vizag has allegedly impersonated as BCCI Senior Selection Committee Chairman MSK Prasad and collected over `6 lakh from two companies in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Prasad, who was here to celebrate his birthday with mentally retarded children at Hidden Sprouts School on Wednesday, said “Nagaraju, who resides in the city though he hails from Srikakulam, has secured a false phone connection in my name and even registered it with the Truecaller. He contacted some business firms and collected money from them.

Believing that the phone call was made by me, Hyderabad-based Select company transferred `2.88 lakh into the account of Nagaraju. Similarly, another firm Ramakrishna Housing, which is based in Vijayawada, also transferred about `3.88 lakh into the accused’s account. Both the transactions were made online so there is recorded evidence,” Prasad said.

Prasad said the fraud came to light when Nagaraju tried to cheat more people, including Novotel Chairman Prabhu Kisore, industrialist Koneru Prasad and TDP Vizag MP nominee M Sri Bharat.

