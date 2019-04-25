Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth impersonates MSK, dupes 2 firms

Prasad said the fraud came to light when Nagaraju tried to cheat more people, including Novotel Chairman Prabhu Kisore, industrialist Koneru Prasad and TDP Vizag MP nominee M Sri Bharat.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bodumuri Nagaraju of Vizag has allegedly impersonated as BCCI Senior Selection Committee Chairman MSK Prasad and collected over `6 lakh from two companies in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Prasad, who was here to celebrate his birthday with mentally retarded children at Hidden Sprouts School on Wednesday, said  “Nagaraju, who resides in the city though he hails from Srikakulam, has secured a false phone connection in my name and even registered it with the Truecaller. He contacted some business firms and collected money from them.

Believing that the phone call was made by me, Hyderabad-based Select company transferred `2.88 lakh into the account of Nagaraju. Similarly, another firm Ramakrishna Housing, which is based in Vijayawada, also transferred about `3.88 lakh into the accused’s account. Both the transactions were made online so there is recorded evidence,” Prasad said.

Prasad said the fraud came to light when Nagaraju tried to cheat more people, including Novotel Chairman Prabhu Kisore, industrialist Koneru Prasad and TDP Vizag MP nominee M Sri Bharat.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp