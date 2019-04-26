Home States Andhra Pradesh

100 more MEPMA marts planned across all 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh by 2019-end

Officials said that MEPMA marts have received good response from both the Self Help Groups and customers.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

MEPMA Mission Director P Chinnatataiah interacting with the project directors and other officials of Rayalaseema

MEPMA Mission Director P Chinnatataiah interacting with the project directors and other officials of Rayalaseema (Express File)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Enthused by the success of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) marts opened in five cities of the State last month on a pilot basis, the State government is looking forward to opening 100 more MEPMA marts in all the 13 districts of the State by the end of 2019.

The marts opened in five cities of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada and Tirupati have all registered business of Rs 1 lakh each on an average within a month’s time selling apparels, handicrafts, handloom products, hand printing on textiles, pickles, wooden furniture, coir and jute products made by women-run Self Help Groups (SHGs) and artisans, according to MEPMA.

With the public response to the marts, the government is identifying 5000 sq feet of spaces in government properties in all the district headquarters. The marts are furnished with racks, display tables, cash counters, and window displays and computers.

Speaking to TNIE, MEPMA State Mission Manager V Prabhavati said, “MEPMA marts have received a good response both from the SHGs and the customers. The marts are open to SHGs interested to do retail trade of apparels on a markup of 35 per cent as MRP on product cost of landing price. These are conventional retail spaces where customers would get the product almost 30 per cent cheaper than the wholesale price in outside markets.

This is due to the absence of middleman and other value costs. The marts are also offering a discount of 15 percent on purchases. Soon, we are planning to expand these marts to other cities and our target is to set up 100 more by the end of 2019." MEPMA marts were launched in March this year to increase the retail sales of the products manufactured by SHGs where they can sell products at competitive prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MEPMA Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas Andhra Pradesh MEPMA Andhra Pradesh SHGs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp