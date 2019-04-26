12 stunt bikers detained in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, let off after counselling

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The traffic police have seized 12 high-end motorcycles following postings on social media by citizens about reckless driving by the youth. The police have also counselled their parents on Thursday.

The citizens have been regularly lodging complaints through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media sites about the zig zag driving that the youth of Guntur city are indulging in. Based on these postings on social media, Traffic DSP K Supraja, CI Bhaktavastala Reddy and other police personnel conducted surprise checks in Guntur and found 12 persons riding their high-end bikes after modifying silencers to create a deafening sound, thereby adding to the sound pollution in the city.

The traffic department has been conducting awareness camps regularly in the city to curb road accidents. The police have found that rash driving was the main cause for most of the accidents. The traffic policemen have decided to adopt friendly-policing measures with the law-abiding drivers and register cases and take action against violator of rules. The police department is also contacting the parents of the reckless youth and appealing to them to rein in their wards.DSP Supraja appealed to the parents not to give bikes to their wards, unless they were given proper training. She told the parents that fines were imposed only on rule breakers.

She also said that the parents should not ignore the fact that their wards had violated the traffic norms. Moreover the youths were putting their lives at risk as they were indulging in reckless driving. By trying to restrain the police the parents were actually harming their families, she added.

The traffic police would produce the traffic rule breaker before the court after registering a case, therefore to avoid such a situation the parents should take up the matter with their wards and impress upon them to follow traffic norms while riding two-wheelers. Proper counselling of the errant youth would help reduce number of accidents, the DSP said. Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao appealed to the two-wheeler riders to wear helmets while driving vehicles.

