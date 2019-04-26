Abducted boy from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh found dead in quarry pit

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 6-year-old boy who was abducted in Macherla a few days ago, was found dead. His body was found floating in a quarry pit in Macherla on Thursday.

Bhukya Sai Satwik alias Siddhu was abducted while he was playing at Nehru Nagar in the town. Based on a missing complaint lodged by his parents, the police registered a case.

As part of the probe, the police analysed the footage of CCTV cameras at Macherla railway station and found a miscreant carrying a boy on his shoulders. The boy’s parents who saw the footage, said he was not Siddhu though he looked like their son. The boy’s relatives staged a protest demanding the arrest of killers.

Gurajala DSP K Srihari said soon after receiving a missing complaint, they formed a special team with five SIs to trace Siddhu and analysed the footage of CCTV cameras at railway stations between Macherla and Guntur. The DSP pacified the relatives of Siddhu by promising to nab the boy’s killers soon. The body was sent for postmortem.