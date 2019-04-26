Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu sees plot to divide officials on caste lines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that some forces are attempting to create a rift among the officials for their vested interests. Naidu, while teleconferencing with the TDP leaders on Thursday, said some forces had hatched a conspiracy to create a rift among the officials on caste and religious lines and underscored the need for teaching a lesson to such forces.

On the occasion, Naidu also took a dig at the Election Commission for preventing him from holding review meetings, making it a big issue and remaining silent when the Telangana government is organising official reviews.

Directing the party leaders to train counting agents so as to make them aware of the process of ccounting of votes through EVMs and VVPATs, he wanted the party cadre to be on alert until the completion of counting as the BJP and YSRC continue their conspiracies until the declaration of results.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Claiming that all women, Backward Classes and a majority of the SC, ST and Muslim minorities gave their mandate to the TDP, Naidu exuded confidence that the yellow party will return to power.

Stating that elections for local bodies will be held after the declaration of general election results, he called upon the party cadre to be ready for the crucial polls.

Asserting that his visits to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states were successful, he said he had explained about the conspiracies during the conduct of of general elections conducted in AP.