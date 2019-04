By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: J Srinivasa Rao, who is accused of attacking Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport, was discharged from Government General Hospital here, on Wednesday night.

Later, the jail authorities shifted him back to the Central Jail here. Dr R Padmasree, Resident Medical Officer of the GGH, said his health condition had improved. He was suffering from fever.