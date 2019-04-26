AP State Road Transport Corporation staffers threaten stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of AP State Road Transport Corporation Employees Union (EU) have threatened to launch an agitation against the management if they fail to replace old hired buses with corporation-owned buses in a phased manner.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, EU State general secretary P Damodar recalled that the management had given an assurance of replacing the old hired buses when the union staged a protest demanding it. “However, now the higher authorities are making statements that they will follow policy decision of increasing the share of hired buses to 35 percent from present 22 per cent. We will hit the streets if the management fails to recall its statements,” he said.