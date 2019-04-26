Dry spell will continue in Andhra Pradesh for next 48 hours, says IMD

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms and rains are predicted in coastal Andhra Pradesh from April 28 and Rayalaseema region on April 29.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:22 AM

Cattle grazing in the middle of the Pampa river which has dried up due to increase in temperatures at Annavaram in East Godavari district on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms and rains are predicted in coastal Andhra Pradesh from April 28 and Rayalaseema region on April 29. Till then, weather conditions across the State are going to be hot and dry.On Thursday, a low pressure area has formed over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.  

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move north-westwards along and off Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 72 hours and reach north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30. After crossing the shore and while it is weakening, Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive light to moderate rains. Thunderstorms and rains are predicted in coastal Andhra Pradesh from April 28 and in Rayalaseema region on April 29.

On Thursday, mercury levels at a few places, especially in Rayalaseema region crossed 43 degree Celsius. As per IMD recordings, Kurnool registered the highest temperature of 43.6 degree Celsius followed by Anantapur and Tirupati with over 42 degree Celsius. Weathermen predict that the State will witness hot climatic conditions in the next 48 hours.

Even in coastal AP, Kavali, Vijayawada, Jangamaheswarapuram and a few other places registered a maximum temperature of above 40 degree Celsius. Speaking to TNIE, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD Hyderabad, K Naga Ratna said, “There will be no impact of the cyclonic storm, which is in formation phase, on coastal AP or Rayalaseema regions. But light to moderate rains are likely during its weakening stage. Apart from light showers, the cyclone will not have much of an impact.”

