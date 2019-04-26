Finance department in Andhra Pradesh to plug CFMS Loopholes

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With allegations pouring in from various quarters that those at the helm of the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) are violating prescribed norms in clearing bills, the Finance department swung into action on Thursday to streamline the system.

The CFMS has hit the headlines in the wake of the severe fund crunch facing the State government. It has been alleged that the powers that be had been processing bills in gross violation of standard procedures to benefit vested interests.

A senior official on condition of anonymity told TNIE that, “It is not exactly an inquiry. Some streamlining in the working of CFMS.’’ The development follows a day after Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam reportedly expressed displeasure over alleged discrimination in clearing bills.

It is learnt that a process has been set in motion to plug the loopholes in the system, including if any among the technical team managing the platform. The CFMS was introduced after division of the State to prevent misuse of funds, increase efficiency and transparency in payment of bills. The State government had then entrusted the task of providing software for the platform to SAP India by junking NIIT, which was given the responsibility for the same before division of AP.

Pinpointing the lapses

The government is said to be looking to pinpoint where exactly the Comprehensive Financial Management System headed by the CEO, could be compromised or if it already has been compromised