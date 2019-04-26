Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finance department in Andhra Pradesh to plug CFMS Loopholes

A senior official said that both finacial and technical aspects will be considered and it is suspected that one of the technical team members might have misused it.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

AP Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

AP Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With allegations pouring in from various quarters that those at the helm of the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) are violating prescribed norms in clearing bills, the Finance department swung into action on Thursday to streamline the system.

The CFMS has hit the headlines in the wake of the severe fund crunch facing the State government. It has been alleged that the powers that be had been processing bills in gross violation of standard procedures to benefit vested interests.

A senior official on condition of anonymity told TNIE that, “It is not exactly an inquiry. Some streamlining in the working of CFMS.’’ The development follows a day after Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam reportedly expressed displeasure over alleged discrimination in clearing bills.

It is learnt that a process has been set in motion to plug the loopholes in the system, including if any among the technical team managing the platform. The CFMS was introduced after division of the State to prevent misuse of funds, increase efficiency and transparency in payment of bills. The State government had then entrusted the task of providing software for the platform to SAP India by junking NIIT, which was given the responsibility for the same before division of AP.

Pinpointing the lapses

The government is said to be looking to pinpoint where exactly the Comprehensive Financial Management System headed by the CEO, could be compromised or if it already has been compromised

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Comprehensive Financial Management System Andhra Pradesh CFMS CFMS system loopholes ANdhra Pradesh Finance management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp