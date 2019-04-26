Model police stations more people-friendly: Andhra Pradesh DGP RP Thakur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Director General of Police RP Thakur inaugurated a new model police station constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore at Chebrole in Guntur district on Wednesday. With this, the district has four model police stations, including the ones at Old Guntur, Nagarampalem and Sattenapalli. The model police stations aim to encourage public interaction with the police and create a pleasing work environment for the men in uniform.

The DGP visited all the rooms in the model police station and later interacted with the officials. The two-storeyed model police station was constructed in 6,100 square feet at Chebrole. For transparency in the administration, officials have set up closed circuit cameras at the police station.

The government provided better facilities to the cops to improve their performance. All the rooms in the police station are air-conditioned and have Wi-Fi facility. The department has already trained the staff to be posted in the model police station to perform their duties efficiently.

The police stations have been ergonomically designed with welcoming greenery in the front yard, tiled pavements all around and a parking lot.

These features aimed at creating a more open and community oriented police force in the city. The model police station engages public while maintaining a sense of transparency, openness and efficiency. The cost is half that of constructing any other conventional police station but the facilities provide a refreshing air and a transparent style of functioning for the policemen.

Amenities