Home States Andhra Pradesh

MRP violation in liquor sale in Andhra Pradesh

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena said that hat action will be initiated against the district-level officers in case they fail to act as per the guidelines.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing anger at violation of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in the sale of liquor, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena has warned of taking stringent action against officers failing to curb the menace.

With complaints flooding to the Command Control Centre in the Commissioner’s office on violation of MRP, particularly after the completion of polling in the State on April 11, Meena took a serious note of the same and organised a video conference with the department’s officials in all districts on Thursday and made it clear that action will be initiated against the district-level officers in case they fail to act as per the guidelines. “After special drives by enforcement teams for a week, the Special Task Force teams, under the supervision of Enforcement Director, will swing into action to check the violation. Licence of the violators will be suspended after filing cases against them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Andhra Pradesh illegal liquor sale Andhra Pradesh liquor MRP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp