MRP violation in liquor sale in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing anger at violation of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in the sale of liquor, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena has warned of taking stringent action against officers failing to curb the menace.

With complaints flooding to the Command Control Centre in the Commissioner’s office on violation of MRP, particularly after the completion of polling in the State on April 11, Meena took a serious note of the same and organised a video conference with the department’s officials in all districts on Thursday and made it clear that action will be initiated against the district-level officers in case they fail to act as per the guidelines. “After special drives by enforcement teams for a week, the Special Task Force teams, under the supervision of Enforcement Director, will swing into action to check the violation. Licence of the violators will be suspended after filing cases against them,” he said.