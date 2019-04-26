Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Powerless CM remark’ draws ire from TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP said that the Chief Secretary has no-right to take reviews on poll-related matters.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:14 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam conducting a review meeting on counting of votes, TDP leaders alleged that the CEO’s office turned into a branch office of the CS office.On Thursday, the TDP leaders, one after another, launched a broadside against the Chief Secretary over his alleged remarks (published in a daily) that ‘Chandrababu Naidu is a powerless Chief Minister’.

Minister Nakka Anand Babu, while speaking to newsmen in Guntur, said that since his appointment, LV Subramanyam is acting beyond his scope.The CS himself discharging the responsibilities of the CEO is nothing but a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the TDP and in favour of the YSRC. TDP official spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha termed Subramanyam’s actions illegal. “Though it is painful to address a press conference against the CS, I was forced to speak out after noticing the manner in which the Chief Secretary is making objectionable remarks against the CM,’’ she said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stating that the Chief Secretary is accountable to the Chief Minister and Election Commission, she said that the CS has no right to review election-related matters.Alleging that the Chief Secretary is acting like an opposition party leader, she said that common people also understood that the Chief Secretary is speaking like an activist of the YSRC.Responding  to the Chief Secretary’s ‘powerless CM’ remark,  TDP national spokesperson Lanka Dinakar asserted that Naidu will remain in the office until June 8.

