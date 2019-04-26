Python surfaces in channel, creates panic

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A python surfaced in a channel and created panic among the people at Paticheruvu village near Ankampalem in Atreyapuram mandal on Thursday.As the canals were closed for summer repairs, and water levels in the channels have touched lowest, the villagers went for fishing in the morning, when they suddenly noticed the giant 16 feet long python.Meanwhile, the locals informed the forest department about the python, who rescued the snake.The officials said that they will release the python into forest.