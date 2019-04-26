Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP-YSRC tussle hits Primary Health Centre building in Kurnool village of Andhra Pradesh

Though a fund of Rs 101.48 crore was sanctioned long back, but the site for building is yet to be identified.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

The abandoned PHC building at Tangutur village in Kurnool district

The abandoned PHC building at Tangutur village in Kurnool district | Express

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Tangutur village in Banaganapalle mandal is yet to get a new building due to differences between local TDP and YSRC leaders over identification of land though funds were sanctioned for it long ago.  

Already a building constructed to house the PHC at a cost of Rs 50 lakh about 15 years ago was abandoned due to lack of an approach road to it.

In 2016, the government had sanctioned Rs 101.48 crore for the construction of 71 new PHC buildings in the State. It was proposed to construct 15 PHC buildings in Kurnool district, including one in Tangutur. The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) had taken up the construction of the new PHC buildings.

All the PHC buildings at the proposed villages in the district came up at a cost of Rs 1.18 crore each, except the one in Tangutur. Site for the construction of PHC building in Tangutur has not been identified so far, which is largely attributed to political pressure on APMSIDC officials. Both the TDP and YSRC leaders want the PHC building to be constructed at the site proposed by them. At present, the PHC in Tangutur is functioning in an old building, which does not have minimum facilities. People of six neighbouring villages visit the PHC. But it is not functioning in a full-fledged manner due to lack of necessary infrastructure.  K Ramaiah, a villager, said, “The building constructed one and half decades ago was abandoned due to lack of proper approach road as villagers have to cross the SRBC canal to reach it.

The proposed new building has not come up due to undue delay in identification of the site. The District Collector should intervene in the matter and ensure the construction of new PHC building at the earliest.”  
District Medical and Health Officer Dr JVVRK Prasad said, “It is the responsibility of APMSIDC to construct the new PHC building. We are in no way connected to identification of the site for the PHC building.” APMSIDC Executive Engineer Vijaya Kumar said, “The site for the construction of PHC building in Tangutur will be finalised soon. The building construction will be completed at the earliest.”
But villagers fear that the undue delay in identification of the site for the construction of PHC building may result in lapse of funds sanctioned for the purpose.

TAGS
Kurnool Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation TDP YSRC

