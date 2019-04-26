UNIDO to help Guntur Municipal Corporation improve environs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A team of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), New Delhi submitted a project report to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathakar on Thursday. The project is aimed at reducing environmental pollution and generation of electricity from wastes in the city through private investments and partnership with banks.

The Municipal Commissioner held a meeting with the UNIDO team at his chamber to discuss methods to reduce pollution levels in urban areas and development through private investments.

During the course of meeting, UNIDO representatives Rene Van Berkel and Dr NP Singh explained that pollution levels in Guntur city have increased considerably and a project planned by them at Naidupet in Guntur city, would help bring it under control.

According to the UNIDO team, their planned project would focus on recycling of waste in the region on the lines of Mysore, Bhopal and Jaipur. GMC SE Surendra Babu, city planner S Chakrapani and others participated.