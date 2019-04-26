Home States Andhra Pradesh

UNIDO to help Guntur Municipal Corporation improve environs

Project will focus on recycling of waste in the region on the lines of Mysore, Bhopal and Jaipur.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathakar with the UNIDO team. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A team of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), New Delhi submitted a project report to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathakar on Thursday. The project is aimed at reducing environmental pollution and generation of electricity from wastes in the city through private investments and partnership with banks.

The Municipal Commissioner held a meeting with the UNIDO team at his chamber to discuss methods to reduce pollution levels in urban areas and development through private investments.

During the course of meeting, UNIDO representatives Rene Van Berkel and Dr NP Singh explained that pollution levels in Guntur city have increased considerably and a project planned by them at Naidupet in Guntur city, would help bring it under control.

According to the UNIDO team, their planned project would focus on recycling of waste in the region on the lines of Mysore, Bhopal and Jaipur. GMC SE Surendra Babu, city planner S Chakrapani and others participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nations Industrial Development Organisation Guntur Municipal Corporation Guntur waste management Guntur waste recycling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp