War on malaria will continue: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz has said that best efforts were made to fight mosquito menace and succeeded in bringing down malaria cases in the district.

Malaria

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz has said that best efforts were made to fight mosquito menace and succeeded in bringing down malaria cases in the district. Speaking at a meeting with the health department staff over controlling of viral fevers and necessary awareness programmes on World Malaria Day on Thursday, he said."Special measures will be implemented to control malaria in the district. Officials concerned have been told to conduct awareness programs.The officials should also look after the ongoing and pending sanitation works to prevent mosquito breeding."

He also added that it is not just the officials but also the public who should take responsibility to maintain cleanliness in their localities and public spaces. VMC Commissioner M Rama Rao said,“We are spraying, fogging and putting chemical balls in drains which destroyed mosquito larvae.”

