44 Excise CIs in Andhra Pradesh set to get promotion soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 44 Circle Inspectors in the Prohibition and Excise Department are all set to be promoted as Additional Excise Superintendents. The file pertaining to Excise CI promotions has already been prepared. However, as the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the file has been sent to the screening committee through Special Chief Secretary (Commercial Taxes) D Sambasiva Rao for approval.

Leaders of the AP Prohibition and Excise Executive Officers Association called on Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena at his office on Friday and thanked him for taking the initiative to award promotions to the CIs. SIs in the department will also get promotion as CIs in near future, the leaders said.